Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.26

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.26 and last traded at C$32.95, with a volume of 71593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 11.18%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.