Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 447,479 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

