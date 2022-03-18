BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

In other news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

