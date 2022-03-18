BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

