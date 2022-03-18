Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 642,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,262. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

