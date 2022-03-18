BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen Purchases 6,500 Shares

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Allen acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.84. BTCS Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BTCS in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTCS during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

