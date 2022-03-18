Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.49. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,570 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 247,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

