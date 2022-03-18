BuzzFeed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,836 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the average volume of 631 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZFD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 10,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

