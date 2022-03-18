Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 480.80 ($6.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390.40 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.65).

In related news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £50,486.11 ($65,651.64). Also, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,315,994.80).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

