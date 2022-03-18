Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on the stock.
Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 480.80 ($6.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390.40 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.65).
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
See Also
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.