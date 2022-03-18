Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 2,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

