Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.69 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,323,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

