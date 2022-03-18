Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 173,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $637.12 million, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $80.96.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.