Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFW. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.60. The company has a market cap of C$173.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

