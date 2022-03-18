Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $94.55. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,834. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

