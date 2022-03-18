Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,803 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,213. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.78 and a 200 day moving average of $513.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

