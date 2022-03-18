Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,116 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 256.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,284,000 after buying an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 135,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,691,000.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 67,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

