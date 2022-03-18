Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,993. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

