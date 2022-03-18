Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,541 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 388,340 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 203,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,562.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 122,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 1,468,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,323. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54.

