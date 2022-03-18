Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

