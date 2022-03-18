California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Critical Comparison

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and California BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 5.02 $113.40 million $3.47 11.85 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.79 $13.37 million $1.61 13.76

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southside Bancshares and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $39.91, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.74% 12.87% 1.60% California BanCorp 20.42% 9.32% 0.68%

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats California BanCorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

California BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

