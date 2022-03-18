Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.07. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 900 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.