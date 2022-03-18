Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.48

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.07. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

