Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

