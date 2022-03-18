Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $4.06. Canaan shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 180,014 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $757.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 4.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

