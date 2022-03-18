Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.75

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.