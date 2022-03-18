Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.75

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of KRR stock opened at C$6.29 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.
Karora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
