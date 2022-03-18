Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Price Target to C$2.50

Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELEMF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,336. Elemental Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

