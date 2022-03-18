Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.