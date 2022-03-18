Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

CANO stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cano Health by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 778,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 189,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

