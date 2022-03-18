Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

CANO opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

