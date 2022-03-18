Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPNT. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $123.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

