Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALGS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 358,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

