Capital CS Group LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.05. 492,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

