Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $121.21 and a one year high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.