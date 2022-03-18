Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

