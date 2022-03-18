Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

