CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

