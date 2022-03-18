CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,755 Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Joby Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

