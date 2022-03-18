Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,360. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

