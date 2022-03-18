CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. 1,117,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46. CarMax has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

