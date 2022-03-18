Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,900%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 38,494,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,132,293. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $60,673,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

