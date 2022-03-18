Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

CCL stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $60,673,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

