Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of CRI opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

