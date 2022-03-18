Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Casa Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

