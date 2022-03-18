Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Update

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CAS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Cascade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Get Cascade Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $873,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.