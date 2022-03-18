Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) PT Lowered to €20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme from €18.00 ($19.78) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGUSY remained flat at $$3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

