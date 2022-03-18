Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.01

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 723020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $521.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.