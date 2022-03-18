Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.01

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 723020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $521.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.