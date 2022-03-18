Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.35 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $22.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $118.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $154.38 million, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,614 shares of company stock worth $2,963,805. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 142,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.45.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

