Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

