Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
