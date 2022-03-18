Catlin Group (LON:CGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Catlin Group Ltd. (LON:CGL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29). Catlin Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.58.
Catlin Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)
Recommended Stories
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Catlin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catlin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.