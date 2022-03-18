CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $382,544.28 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBZ opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

