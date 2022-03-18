CECO Environmental’s (CECE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CECE opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $197.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,886 shares of company stock valued at $45,216 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

